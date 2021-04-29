Senior Fort Hood officials gathered to begin the process of tearing down and replacing old housing at Chaffee and McNair villages.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792821
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-RE517-137
|PIN:
|210429
|Filename:
|DOD_108312387
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Family Housing Development Ceremony, by SGT Evan Ruchotzke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT