    Charleroi Locks and Dams 4 Project Update

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #WaterSafetyWednesday: the Lower Mon project is going along smoothly! Kirk McWilliams, resident engineer at Charleroi Locks and Dams, shares an update on Feb. 17, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792819
    VIRIN: 210217-A-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_108312373
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Charleroi Locks and Dams 4 Project Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Pittsburgh

