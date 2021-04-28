Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Super Galaxy carrying COVID supplies takes off at Travis AFB (1080p)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy carrying COVID supplies takes off April 28, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The C-5M carried 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostics kits.

