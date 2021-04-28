A C-5M Super Galaxy carrying COVID supplies takes off April 28, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The C-5M carried 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, one million N-95 masks and one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostics kits.
|04.28.2021
|04.29.2021 18:31
|B-Roll
|792808
|210428-F-SK304-1649
|DOD_108312191
|00:00:59
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|4
|4
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy carrying COVID supplies takes off at Travis AFB (1080p), by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
