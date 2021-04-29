Awards Ceremony: 2021 Marine Corps Trials - East Coast Region - Swimming

Medals presented to the top scoring athletes who participated in the East Coast regional Marine Corps Trials Swimming competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 20. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving wounded, ill and injured Marines and sailors.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792807
|Filename:
|DOD_108312181
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
