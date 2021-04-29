Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Ceremony: 2021 Marine Corps Trials - East Coast Region - Swimming

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Medals presented to the top scoring athletes who participated in the East Coast regional Marine Corps Trials Swimming competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 20. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving wounded, ill and injured Marines and sailors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792807
    Filename: DOD_108312181
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Ceremony: 2021 Marine Corps Trials - East Coast Region - Swimming, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards ceremony
    RMCT21
    2021 Marine Corps Trials

