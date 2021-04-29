Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps; Adm. Michael M. Gilday, chief of naval operations; and Thomas W. Harker, acting secretary of the Navy, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2022 budget for the Navy and Marine Corps, April 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792803
|Filename:
|DOD_108312151
|Length:
|01:19:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Discuss FY 2022 Budget, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT