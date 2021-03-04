Dr. Love video discusses how a lot can happen or fail to happen in a second. He explains that there are only seconds in a pilot's decision-making when choosing to eject from an aircraft and the same thing applies to an automobile driver avoiding hitting a walker, cyclist, or motorcyclist.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 19:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792800
|VIRIN:
|210403-F-YE685-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312047
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Second Counts, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT