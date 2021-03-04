Every Second Counts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Love video discusses how a lot can happen or fail to happen in a second. He explains that there are only seconds in a pilot's decision-making when choosing to eject from an aircraft and the same thing applies to an automobile driver avoiding hitting a walker, cyclist, or motorcyclist.