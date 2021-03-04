Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Second Counts

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Dr. Love video discusses how a lot can happen or fail to happen in a second. He explains that there are only seconds in a pilot's decision-making when choosing to eject from an aircraft and the same thing applies to an automobile driver avoiding hitting a walker, cyclist, or motorcyclist.

    TAGS

    safety
    Vehicle
    bicycle
    risk management
    driving
    decision making
    ejection

