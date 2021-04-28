Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20210428-DefenderEurope-Covid19Testing-BROLL

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers receive a Covid-19 test before departing for Defender Europe 21 (BROLL).

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792799
    VIRIN: 210428-A-HK139-001
    Filename: DOD_108312046
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 20210428-DefenderEurope-Covid19Testing-BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    dvidsdaily
    DefenderEurope

