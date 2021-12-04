Across the Military Health System, we are partnering together to leverage digital health wherever we can – to keep our patients at the center of everything we do. As different technology becomes more integrated, we can better share information, collaborate with one other, and connect with our patients wherever they are.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|792792
|VIRIN:
|210412-O-TV238-376
|Filename:
|DOD_108311948
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerating Digital Health across the MHS, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
