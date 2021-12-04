Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating Digital Health across the MHS

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Across the Military Health System, we are partnering together to leverage digital health wherever we can – to keep our patients at the center of everything we do. As different technology becomes more integrated, we can better share information, collaborate with one other, and connect with our patients wherever they are.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 792792
    VIRIN: 210412-O-TV238-376
    Filename: DOD_108311948
    Length: 00:01:47
    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health system
    virtual health
    mobile health
    digital health
    connected health

