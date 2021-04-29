Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Interview: Ambassador Kate Byrnes

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    04.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview Information:
    Ambassador of the United States to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.”

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:43
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MK

    #DE21 #DefenderEurope #KateByrnes #StrongerTogether #Army #DecisiveStrike21

