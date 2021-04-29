Interview Information:
Ambassador of the United States to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.”
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792785
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-MI374-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108311882
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Interview: Ambassador Kate Byrnes, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT