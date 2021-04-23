JTF-Bravo conducts overwater survival training in Colon, Honduras

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct overwater survival training in Puerto Castilla and Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 16-23, 2021. Members of JTF-Bravo participated in overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez and Sgt. Lauren Brune)