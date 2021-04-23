U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct overwater survival training in Puerto Castilla and Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 16-23, 2021. Members of JTF-Bravo participated in overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez and Sgt. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792781
|VIRIN:
|210423-M-YX647-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311863
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|TRUJILLO BAY, HN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF-Bravo conducts overwater survival training in Colon, Honduras, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
