    JTF-Bravo conducts overwater survival training in Colon, Honduras

    TRUJILLO BAY, HONDURAS

    04.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Camila Melendez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conduct overwater survival training in Puerto Castilla and Trujillo Bay, Honduras, April 16-23, 2021. Members of JTF-Bravo participated in overwater survival training to improve unit readiness if an overwater emergency were to arise in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez and Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792781
    VIRIN: 210423-M-YX647-0001
    Filename: DOD_108311863
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TRUJILLO BAY, HN

    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts overwater survival training in Colon, Honduras, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base
    Overwater survival training
    Trujillo Bay

