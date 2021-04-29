Norfolk Naval Shipyard Introduces New Strategic Framework

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, as she introduces the new Strategic Framework for America's Shipyard. This framework is a tool that helps communicate our updated mission and vision. We're excited to share with you our path to achieve our overall vision to deliver our nation's warships on time, every time, every where to protect America.



The Strategic Framework is a graphical representation showing the various initiatives we will execute and how they support our ONE MISSION as America's Shipyard. It's represented as a house with a solid foundation, load-bearing walls, sturdy pillars, and a roof. Each piece plays an important part in fulfilling NNSY's vision - and in this video Capt. Wolfson shares what roles each piece plays in the overall drive in what we do what we do.



We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170



Written by Kristi Britt, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160



Graphics by Allison Conti, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160