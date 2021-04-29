Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Introduces New Strategic Framework

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Join Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson, as she introduces the new Strategic Framework for America's Shipyard. This framework is a tool that helps communicate our updated mission and vision. We're excited to share with you our path to achieve our overall vision to deliver our nation's warships on time, every time, every where to protect America.

    The Strategic Framework is a graphical representation showing the various initiatives we will execute and how they support our ONE MISSION as America's Shipyard. It's represented as a house with a solid foundation, load-bearing walls, sturdy pillars, and a roof. Each piece plays an important part in fulfilling NNSY's vision - and in this video Capt. Wolfson shares what roles each piece plays in the overall drive in what we do what we do.

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170

    Written by Kristi Britt, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160

    Graphics by Allison Conti, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792777
    VIRIN: 210429-N-UN268-811
    Filename: DOD_108311775
    Length: 00:12:03
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Introduces New Strategic Framework, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

