B-Roll - Mother and Her Two Children Lowered Down 30-Foot Border Wall

A group of adults with a two-year-old and a six-year-old after human smugglers lowered them by rope down a 30-foot section of the border wall on April 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792772
|VIRIN:
|210426-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311748
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
