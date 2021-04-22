Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Mother and Her Two Children Lowered Down 30-Foot Border Wall

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A group of adults with a two-year-old and a six-year-old after human smugglers lowered them by rope down a 30-foot section of the border wall on April 22, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792772
    VIRIN: 210426-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108311748
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Mother and Her Two Children Lowered Down 30-Foot Border Wall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHS
    Department of Homeland Security
    USCBP
    US Border Patrol

