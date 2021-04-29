This video provides quick highlights of the Kinderspot app. This new app allows parents at child development centers to offer their permanent spot to a renter in weekly segments to support temporary duty assignments, leave and other mission needs through a simple, sharing economy set-up. The app is currently in development and will be released to a few test bases summer of 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792765
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311673
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kinderspot App Promo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT