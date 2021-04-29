Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kinderspot App Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This video provides quick highlights of the Kinderspot app. This new app allows parents at child development centers to offer their permanent spot to a renter in weekly segments to support temporary duty assignments, leave and other mission needs through a simple, sharing economy set-up. The app is currently in development and will be released to a few test bases summer of 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792765
    VIRIN: 210429-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108311673
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kinderspot App Promo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Innovation Rodeo
    Kinderspot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT