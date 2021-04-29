Kinderspot App Promo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides quick highlights of the Kinderspot app. This new app allows parents at child development centers to offer their permanent spot to a renter in weekly segments to support temporary duty assignments, leave and other mission needs through a simple, sharing economy set-up. The app is currently in development and will be released to a few test bases summer of 2021.