    All Women's Sapper Team

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of 1st Lt. Trisha Burden a 25-year-old Danby, Vt. Native and 2nd Lt. Amanda Atkinson a 24-year-old Harbeson, Del. native with 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's train for the the 14th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition scheduled May 1st thru 3rd, 2021 at Ft. Leonardwood, Ms.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792758
    VIRIN: 210420-A-ZT447-739
    Filename: DOD_108311453
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: DANBY, VT, US
    Hometown: LEWES, DE, US
    Hometown: LEWES BEACH, DE, US

    This work, All Women's Sapper Team, by SGT Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Sapper Competition
    Send ME
    2 ABCT
    9BEB
    First to Cross
    All Women Sapper Team

