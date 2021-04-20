B-Roll footage of 1st Lt. Trisha Burden a 25-year-old Danby, Vt. Native and 2nd Lt. Amanda Atkinson a 24-year-old Harbeson, Del. native with 9th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's train for the the 14th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition scheduled May 1st thru 3rd, 2021 at Ft. Leonardwood, Ms.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792758
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-ZT447-739
|Filename:
|DOD_108311453
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DANBY, VT, US
|Hometown:
|LEWES, DE, US
|Hometown:
|LEWES BEACH, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All Women's Sapper Team, by SGT Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT