Microgrid at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792748" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The microgrid installation is located at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California. The microgrid is in support of the Marine Corps’ efforts to strengthen and expand energy resilience efforts across its installations. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion, MCICOM)