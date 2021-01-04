Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Microgrid at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    The microgrid installation is located at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California. The microgrid is in support of the Marine Corps’ efforts to strengthen and expand energy resilience efforts across its installations. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion, MCICOM)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792748
    VIRIN: 210401-M-MR059-002
    Filename: DOD_108311406
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    TAGS

    Miramar
    MCAS
    MCICOM
    Microgrid
    Energy Resiliency

