Soldiers of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, California, trained for search and rescue operations as part of the chemical, biological, radiologicaland nuclear, chemical response enterprise mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792744
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-TD222-385
|Filename:
|DOD_108311392
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guardian Response 21 Search and Rescue B-Roll, by SGT Jose Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT