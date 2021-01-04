Microgrid at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar

The microgrid installation is located at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California. The microgrid is in support of the Marine Corps’ efforts to strengthen and expand energy resilience efforts across its installations. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Footage shot by First Name Last Name (Com) and video produced by Mary Estacion, MCICOM)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792743
|VIRIN:
|210401-M-MR059-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108311391
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
