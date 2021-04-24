Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Rescue

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Reyes 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, California, trained for search and rescue operations as part of the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, chemical response enterprise mission.

    IN, US

