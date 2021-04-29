Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child: A Resilient Force in a Changing World

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.29.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    DoDEA students representing the elementary, middle, and high schools share what it means to be resilient in a changing world in Vicenza, Italy on April 29, 2021. To the military children in the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community, thank you.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792736
    VIRIN: 210429-A-UN218-649
    Filename: DOD_108311207
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    StrongerTogether
    MonthOfTheMilitaryChild
    PurpleUp
    Target_news_Europe

