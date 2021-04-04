Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diversity in our Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.04.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Red Tail Airmen make the unit a more diverse and inclusion place! Airmen at the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are laser focused on diversity and inclusion, which lead to virtual table talk meetings with our Air Force's top leadership, to include Chief of Staff, General C.Q. Brown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 04:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792735
    VIRIN: 210404-Z-IN381-0001
    Filename: DOD_108311206
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity in our Air Force, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 AEW
    diversity
    csaf
    red tails
    capt jordan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT