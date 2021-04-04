Red Tail Airmen make the unit a more diverse and inclusion place! Airmen at the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing are laser focused on diversity and inclusion, which lead to virtual table talk meetings with our Air Force's top leadership, to include Chief of Staff, General C.Q. Brown.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 04:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792735
|VIRIN:
|210404-Z-IN381-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108311206
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diversity in our Air Force, by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS
