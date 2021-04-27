Interview Information:
1st Lt. Haley Reckard, 15th Engineer Battalion, 902 Engineer Construction Company, 3rd Platoon
Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia
Exercise:
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 02:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792727
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-MI374-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108311061
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Interview, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT