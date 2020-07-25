B-roll footage of Joint Base Lewis McChord. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792698
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-IP596-671
|Filename:
|DOD_108310456
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Promo B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT