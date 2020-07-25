Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Promo B-Roll

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    B-roll footage of Joint Base Lewis McChord. (U.S. Army video produced by Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792698
    VIRIN: 200725-A-IP596-671
    Filename: DOD_108310456
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    JBLM
    lancer

