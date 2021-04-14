Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210414-N-TA290-1017 HONOLULU (April 14, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's Navy Food Management Team holds their "Baking 101: Fundamentals of Baking" course at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. B-Roll only, no audio, filmed at 1080 resolution and 60 fps. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792692
    VIRIN: 210414-N-TA290-1017
    Filename: DOD_108310353
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training, by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baking
    Pastries
    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor
    Navy Food Management
    Hot Rolls

