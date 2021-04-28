Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainier War demonstrates Air Force-Army joint partnership

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing transports the U.S. Army 7th Infantry Division's Stryker Mission Command Package as part of Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 28, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd Airlift Wing's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792690
    VIRIN: 210428-F-OT300-001
    Filename: DOD_108310297
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainier War demonstrates Air Force-Army joint partnership, by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mobility
    Exercise
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Rainier War

