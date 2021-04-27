Pallets containing lifesaving oxygen equipment in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse, April 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States, through the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry, provided brand-new, high-quality supplies to the country India to fight COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792683
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-DU706-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108309904
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis delivers COVID supplies to India, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
