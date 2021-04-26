Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Pauling wishes DEOMI a Happy 50th Anniversary

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Warren Pauling, North Dakota Army National Guard Director of Military Personnel, congratulates the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute on 50 years of human relations education on April 26, 2021 at Bohn Armory in Bismarck, North Dakota. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792680
    VIRIN: 210426-A-RW053-311
    Filename: DOD_108309888
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Pauling wishes DEOMI a Happy 50th Anniversary, by SFC Charles Highland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEOMI50

