2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment Returns Home

Members of the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, Minnesota National Guard reunited with their families April 28, 2021, in Rosemount, Minnesota, after a deployment to the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. While overseas, they supported Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa in responding to crises, maintaining strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supporting operations in Somalia and serving to enhance the stability and prosperity in East Africa. More than 700 Soldiers from the unit will be returning to Minnesota over the coming weeks after they began their mission eight months ago in Africa on August 5, 2020.
|04.28.2021
|04.28.2021 23:12
|B-Roll
|792679
|210428-Z-KO357-053
|DOD_108309872
|00:02:14
|ROSEMOUNT, MN, US
|0
|0
