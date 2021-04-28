2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment Returns Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, Minnesota National Guard reunited with their families April 28, 2021, in Rosemount, Minnesota, after a deployment to the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. While overseas, they supported Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa in responding to crises, maintaining strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supporting operations in Somalia and serving to enhance the stability and prosperity in East Africa. More than 700 Soldiers from the unit will be returning to Minnesota over the coming weeks after they began their mission eight months ago in Africa on August 5, 2020.