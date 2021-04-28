Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment Returns Home

    ROSEMOUNT, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, Minnesota National Guard reunited with their families April 28, 2021, in Rosemount, Minnesota, after a deployment to the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. While overseas, they supported Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa in responding to crises, maintaining strategic partnerships with Djibouti, supporting operations in Somalia and serving to enhance the stability and prosperity in East Africa. More than 700 Soldiers from the unit will be returning to Minnesota over the coming weeks after they began their mission eight months ago in Africa on August 5, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792679
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-KO357-053
    Filename: DOD_108309872
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ROSEMOUNT, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment Returns Home, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    2nd Battalion
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Return Home
    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    135th Infantry Regiment

