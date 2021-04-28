Nebraska National Guard members reflect on a year of COVID-19 support missions

Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect over the past year of working on COVID-19 missions. The Nebraska National Guard has had more than 800 Airmen and Soldiers directly supporting these missions. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz) (Music: "To Live," by Sergey Cheremisinov, https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Sergey_Cheremisinov/movement-1/to-live)(CC: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/legalcode)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 23:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792677
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-NX058-351
|Filename:
|DOD_108309855
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
