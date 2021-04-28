Nebraska National Guard members reflect on a year of COVID-19 support missions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792677" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect over the past year of working on COVID-19 missions. The Nebraska National Guard has had more than 800 Airmen and Soldiers directly supporting these missions. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz) (Music: "To Live," by Sergey Cheremisinov, https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Sergey_Cheremisinov/movement-1/to-live)(CC: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/legalcode)