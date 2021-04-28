Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard members reflect on a year of COVID-19 support missions

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reflect over the past year of working on COVID-19 missions. The Nebraska National Guard has had more than 800 Airmen and Soldiers directly supporting these missions. (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Sandoz) (Music: "To Live," by Sergey Cheremisinov, https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Sergey_Cheremisinov/movement-1/to-live)(CC: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/legalcode)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792677
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-NX058-351
    Filename: DOD_108309855
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard members reflect on a year of COVID-19 support missions, by SPC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard
    testing
    Nebraska
    vaccination
    vaccines
    COVID19

