    210420-N-UN585-2001

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    04.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 20, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) practice gathering visual information as aircrafts fly overhead during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 20, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792673
    VIRIN: 210420-N-UN585-2001
    Filename: DOD_108309819
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210420-N-UN585-2001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    6th fleet
    training
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    FOST
    visual information

