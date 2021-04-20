210420-N-UN585-2001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ENGLISH CHANNEL (April 20, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) practice gathering visual information as aircrafts fly overhead during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 20, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)