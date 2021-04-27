Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Pallets containing lifesaving oxygen equipment in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse, April 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States, through the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry, provided brand-new, high-quality supplies to the country India to fight COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792671
    VIRIN: 210427-F-DU706-1003
    Filename: DOD_108309802
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis delivers COVID supplies to India, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th APS
    60th AMW
    TAFB
    TrUSt Travis
    India Relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT