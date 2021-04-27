Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pallets containing lifesaving oxygen equipment in the 60th Aerial Port Squadron Warehouse, April 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States, through the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry, provided brand-new, high-quality supplies to the country India to fight COVID-19.