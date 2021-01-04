Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux, Space Delta 2, 5th Space Control Squadron, talks about family, grit, sharing knowledge in small-town Louisiana and how he came out of his introverted shell during his time in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Mayeaux’s lifelong love of working with his hands and making things has more recently manifested in a home blacksmithing hobby, which has allowed him to make all manner of tools, knives and more. (U.S. Space Force video by Fin Truant)