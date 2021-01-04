Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Tech Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Fin Truant 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Dewon Mayeaux, Space Delta 2, 5th Space Control Squadron, talks about family, grit, sharing knowledge in small-town Louisiana and how he came out of his introverted shell during his time in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Mayeaux’s lifelong love of working with his hands and making things has more recently manifested in a home blacksmithing hobby, which has allowed him to make all manner of tools, knives and more. (U.S. Space Force video by Fin Truant)

