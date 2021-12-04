ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) receives pallets of food stores during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 18, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
Date Taken:
04.12.2021
Date Posted:
04.28.2021 17:47
Category:
B-Roll
Video ID:
792646
VIRIN:
210418-N-UN585-3001
Filename:
DOD_108309491
Length:
00:00:30
Location:
ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 210418-N-UN585-3001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
