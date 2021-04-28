Spc. Alison Weisz joined the U.S. Army to pursue her passion in the shooting sports, while serving her Nation.
In fact, she became a Soldier after earning a spot on Team USA because she knew the U.S. Army would provide her with the training, confidence and resources to develop her skills to the next level.
Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Benning, Georgia.
This summer, she will compete at the 2021 Olympic Games in the 10m Air Rifle event. So make sure you follow her on all the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit social media pages and support her while she trains, and when she competes.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 18:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|792644
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-ZG886-671
|Filename:
|DOD_108309487
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BELGRADE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Olympian Spc. Alison Weisz - See You at the Olympics Shout Out (with Air Rifle), by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT