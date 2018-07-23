Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Marshall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2018

    Video by Spc. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Task Force Marshall is a program where U.S Army Drill Sergeants train Navy Officers combat tactics. Video was shot by SPC Hilson, SPC Daily, SGT Olgiati, and edited by SPC Hilson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2018
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792639
    VIRIN: 180723-A-XP698-001
    Filename: DOD_108309446
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Marshall, by SPC Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #982ndCOMCAM
    #TaskForceMarshall
    #DrillSergeants
    #FortJackson
    #98thTrainingDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT