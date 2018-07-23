Task Force Marshall is a program where U.S Army Drill Sergeants train Navy Officers combat tactics. Video was shot by SPC Hilson, SPC Daily, SGT Olgiati, and edited by SPC Hilson.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792639
|VIRIN:
|180723-A-XP698-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309446
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Marshall, by SPC Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT