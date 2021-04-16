Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    The 335th Signal Command Held their Best Warrior Competition in Mesa, AZ. This event took place in April of 2021. Video shot by SPC Hilson, SGT Hendley, SPC Rojas, and edited by SPC Hilson. RELEASED by 335th PAO.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792636
    VIRIN: 210416-A-XP698-001
    Filename: DOD_108309418
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Airborne
    #BestWarrior
    #982ndCOMCAM
    #335thSignalCommand

