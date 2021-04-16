The 335th Signal Command Held their Best Warrior Competition in Mesa, AZ. This event took place in April of 2021. Video shot by SPC Hilson, SGT Hendley, SPC Rojas, and edited by SPC Hilson. RELEASED by 335th PAO.
|04.16.2021
|04.28.2021 17:16
|Video Productions
|792636
|210416-A-XP698-001
|DOD_108309418
|00:02:43
|GA, US
|1
|1
