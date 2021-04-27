Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to Djiboutian Ministry of Education

Members of Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) celebrate the inauguration of a library funded by the U.S. government April 27, 2021, in Damerjog, Djibouti. The library was handed over to the Djiboutian Ministry of Education and will benefit nearly 900 Damerjog students.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 17:55
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
