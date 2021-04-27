Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to Djiboutian Ministry of Education

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    04.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) celebrate the inauguration of a library funded by the U.S. government April 27, 2021, in Damerjog, Djibouti. The library was handed over to the Djiboutian Ministry of Education and will benefit nearly 900 Damerjog students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792635
    VIRIN: 210427-F-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_108309414
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to Djiboutian Ministry of Education, by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    US Embassy Djibouti
    Damerjog
    Civil Affairs East Africa
    Bilateral Partnerships
    Library Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT