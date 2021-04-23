Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Aeromedical Evacuation Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman participate in joint aeromedical evacuation training with the U.S. Army at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The training was conducted to strengthen capabilities between the two branches.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792628
    VIRIN: 210427-F-LO621-1001
    Filename: DOD_108309289
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Aeromedical Evacuation Training, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Medical
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Medical Training
    Army
    86 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT