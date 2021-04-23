Airman participate in joint aeromedical evacuation training with the U.S. Army at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2021. The training was conducted to strengthen capabilities between the two branches.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792628
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-LO621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309289
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Aeromedical Evacuation Training, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS
