Exercise Nexus Dawn aeromedical evacuation simulation

Members of the 452nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron and the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron take part in an aeromedical evacuation simulation as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base in California on April 26, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Staff Sergeant Ryan Green)