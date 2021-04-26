Master Sgt. Zeb Pettersborg and Master Sgt. John Wallace of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare for an aeromedical evacuation simulation as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base in California on April 26, 2021. NEXUS DAWN is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Missions included in NEXUS DAWN include aeromedical evacuation, airlift for cargo and personnel, aerial refueling, deployment processing, aerial port operations, and command and control. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, McChord, and McConnell Air Force Bases will participate in the exercise, as well as Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video by Staff Sergeant Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792626
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-EW070-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108309282
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preparation for Exercise Nexus Dawn aeromedical evacuation simulation, by SSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
