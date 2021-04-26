Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JLOTS: Getting Ready...

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    These are some of the highlighted activities in preparation for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operation here at Durres Port, Albania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792624
    VIRIN: 210426-A-WB015-1196
    Filename: DOD_108309261
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLOTS: Getting Ready..., by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USArmyEURAF
    JLOTS2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT