Video highlight of JBLE Warrior Cafe DFAC workers' daily routine of serving Soldiers and mass food production at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792620
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-RF516-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309209
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding the Warfighter, by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
