Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro's Why I Serve

Italian Army Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro, G3 Italian Ground Liaison, shares his reason for serving in the military at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, April 26, 2021. Cavallaro has served alongside "Sky Soldiers" of the 173rd Airborne Brigade for the last six years. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Meleesa Gutierrez)