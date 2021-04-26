Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro's Why I Serve

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.26.2021

    Video by Spc. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Italian Army Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro, G3 Italian Ground Liaison, shares his reason for serving in the military at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, April 26, 2021. Cavallaro has served alongside "Sky Soldiers" of the 173rd Airborne Brigade for the last six years. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Meleesa Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792618
    VIRIN: 210426-A-TT443-0001
    Filename: DOD_108309201
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Why I Serve
    Caserma Ederle
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro

