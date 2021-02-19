Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210219-N-WO152-0001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Gruss 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) PM-22 team conducts ladder maintenance in preparation for Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH). The John C. Stennis is operating with Newport News Ship Building to complete RCOH with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792612
    VIRIN: 210219-N-WO152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108309098
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Newport News
    CVN 74
    John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    PM-22

