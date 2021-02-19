210219-N-WO152-0001

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) PM-22 team conducts ladder maintenance in preparation for Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH). The John C. Stennis is operating with Newport News Ship Building to complete RCOH with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:31
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
