Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the President of the Republic of North Macedonia (opening remarks)
BELGIUM
04.28.2021
On Wednesday, 28 April 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Stevo Pendarovski, at NATO HQ.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792607
|VIRIN:
|210428-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108309058
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|BE
