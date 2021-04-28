Arrival of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia at NATO HQ
BELGIUM
04.28.2021
Courtesy Video
On Wednesday, 28 April 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Mr. Stevo Pendarovski, at NATO HQ.
