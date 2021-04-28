Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Real Property Planning Board - USAG Benelux

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.28.2021

    Video by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    This Real Property Planning Board video tells the story of installation management in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 14:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 792600
    VIRIN: 210428-A-WZ351-812
    Filename: DOD_108308960
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Property Planning Board - USAG Benelux, by Christophe Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Netherlands
    Belgium
    partner
    USAG Benelux

