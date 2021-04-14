April 14th is "Purple Up day for Military Kids". It is a day for DoDEA communities to wear puple to show support and thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice. Nannette Wells Para Professional at Ramstein Intermediate School, Emmalyn Umholtz 4th grade student, Makayla Thatcher 7th grade student.
Ramstein Intermediate School celebrates Month of the Military Child with Purple Up day. Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 VRS/RA, Ramstein Fire Dept. U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 CES/CEF, U.S. Army 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade and DODEA teachers show their support to thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice by cheering on students for Purple Up Day.
|04.14.2021
|04.28.2021 13:16
|Newscasts
|792589
|210414-A-OZ634-417
|DOD_108308851
|00:00:53
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|1
This work, AFN Kaiserslautern - In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day (No Graphics), by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
