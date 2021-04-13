Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extremism - 75th Troop Command

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    LTC Timothy R. Starke speaks on extremism in the military. LTC Starke is the Commander of the 75th Troop Command in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792586
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-JR301-1201
    Filename: DOD_108308830
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 

    This work, Extremism - 75th Troop Command, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    action
    kentucky
    extremism
    army
    army national guard

