LTC Timothy R. Starke speaks on extremism in the military. LTC Starke is the Commander of the 75th Troop Command in the Kentucky Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792586
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-JR301-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_108308830
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Extremism - 75th Troop Command, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
