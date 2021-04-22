Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You Are Airpower

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) Commander Lt Gen Timothy Haugh and Command Chief Kenneth Bruce discuss Sixteenth Air Force’s role in the new Air Force mission statement.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792585
    VIRIN: 210422-F-RN139-045
    Filename: DOD_108308815
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    Airpower
    16AF (Air Forces Cyber)

