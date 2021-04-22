You Are Airpower

16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) Commander Lt Gen Timothy Haugh and Command Chief Kenneth Bruce discuss Sixteenth Air Force’s role in the new Air Force mission statement.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792585
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-RN139-045
|Filename:
|DOD_108308815
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
