    AFN Kaiserslautern - In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day

    KAISESLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Intermediate School celebrates Month of the Military Child with Purple Up day. Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 VRS/RA, Ramstein Fire Dept. U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 CES/CEF, U.S. Army 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade and DODEA teachers show their support to thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice by cheering on students for Purple Up Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 792583
    VIRIN: 210414-A-OZ634-476
    Filename: DOD_108308809
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISESLAUTERN, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kaiserslautern - In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day, by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    DoDEA
    Ramstein Air Base
    Month of the Military Child
    Puple Up

