AFN Kaiserslautern - In Focus - Month of the Military Child Purple Up Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792583" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ramstein Intermediate School celebrates Month of the Military Child with Purple Up day. Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 VRS/RA, Ramstein Fire Dept. U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 CES/CEF, U.S. Army 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade and DODEA teachers show their support to thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice by cheering on students for Purple Up Day.